10 Songs To Celebrate Galentine's Day
(99.5 WYCD) -- However you plan on spending Galentine's Day, you'll want some thematic tunes to complement the festivities.
The nonofficial holiday dubbed “Galentine’s Day” was invented on "Parks and Recreation' by Leslie Knope as a day for “ladies celebrating ladies.”
Whether you're having all of your girlfriends over for a fancy adult dinner, or eating breakfast for dinner in pajamas, you're going to want to listen to some these songs!
"Girls Just Want To Have Fun" - Cyndi Lauper
"Wannabe" - Spice Girls
"Respect" - Aretha Franklin
"Run The World (Girls)" - Beyonce
"I'm Every Woman" - Chaka Khan
"We Are Never Getting Back Together" - Taylor Swift
"I Will Survive" - Gloria Gaynor
"No Scrubs" - TLC
"Independent Women" - Destiny's Child
"Man! I Feel Like A Woman" - Shania Twain