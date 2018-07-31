10 Things You May Not Know About Kenny Chesney!

Kenny Chesney is bringing his Trip Around the Sun Tour to Ford Field Saturday night!

We are getting super excited about the big night and so should you! Get prepared by testing your Kenny knowledge with these 10 facts!

His middle name is Arnold. Chesney played coy with CMT during a 2002 interview, leading some to speculate that he doesn't love his middle moniker. He's probably showering right now. Kenny told PEOPLE in 2010 that he is a clean freak. In fact, Kenny takes three showers a day, loves his body wash over bar soap. Kenny wrote his first song to get a girl, and... it didn't work. He told Jay Leno during a 2010 interview that it was a persuasion class, but he was unable to persuade the coed to get romantic He has a Goldendoodle named Pancho. He doesn't think his tractor is very sexy. During an interview for the Gibson Guitars website, Kenny Chesney shared that he does indeed own a tractor. In fact, he owns two tractors (as of 2007). Neither, however, have been known to get the ladies in the mood for any late-night romance. Grilled cheese sandwiches are his guilty pleasure. “I love it," Chesney told People in 2010. "Just a plain grilled cheese with extra salt. I wrote a song called ‘Red Wine and Grilled Cheese.’ I’ll put it on a record some day.” While the singer is fanatical about his health and fitness, he does allow himself Sundays off. Kenny's worst habit is he bites his nails. "I’ve done it ever since I was a kid," he told PEOPLE in 2010. "I’ve tried everything except hypnosis to stop." He's been married once. It was to Renee Zellweger in 2005. The marriage lasted only four months. His first paying gig in college paid $5 an hour with free enchiladas. The plan was to be at the World Trade Center early on 9/11. This is a more than sobering thought, but Kenny Chesney admits that his crew had planned to begin shooting a new video for 'The Tin Man' on the day the World Trade Center towers were attacked. The singer had re-released the 1994 single, but last-minute equipment delays pushed back the shooting. When he saw the news on television, he says he felt like an angel was watching out for him.

How many of these 10 facts did you already know about the country superstar?