The 15 Sexiest Jobs, According to Tinder

(99.5 WYCD) - Hot tip, Tinder users.

If you’re furiously right-swiping through the entire single population of your town, you can instantly improve your chances of success by quitting your job and become an interior designer or registered nurse.

It’s true. Tinder says so.

According to data released by the popular mobile dating app for 2018, men who list interior designer as their occupation are more likely to be right-swiped than any other, closely followed by pilot and physician assistant.

Hey, furniture is expensive: Maybe people want a boyfriend who can hook them up with a Pottery Barn coupon code.

Women who list registered nurse as their occupation are more likely to be right-swiped than any other, followed by photographer and dentist

Without further ado, here are the top 15 for men:

15. Founder/Entrepreneur

14. Firefighter/Paramedic

13. Chiropractor

12. Teacher

11. Veterinarian

10. Engineer

9. College/Graduate Student

8. Model

7. Visual Designer

6. Producer

5. PR/Communications

4. Lawyer

3. Physician's Assistant

2. Pilot

1. Interior Designer

Now, let's move onto women. Here are the top 15 most swiped right jobs for women:

15. Marketing Manager

14. Lawyer

13. Makeup Artist

12. Journalist

11. Physical Therapist

10. Waitress/Bartender

9. Personal Trainer

8. Founder/Entrepreneur

7. Flight Attendant

6. Teacher

5. Pharmacist

4. College/Graduate student

3. Photographer

2. Dentist

1. Registered Nurse

Interesting. Very interesting.

And, for those of you who didn't find your profession on either list, don't worry! As long as you love your job, I'm sure you're doing just fine.