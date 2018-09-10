The 15 Sexiest Jobs, According to Tinder
The right swipes don't lie.
(99.5 WYCD) - Hot tip, Tinder users.
If you’re furiously right-swiping through the entire single population of your town, you can instantly improve your chances of success by quitting your job and become an interior designer or registered nurse.
It’s true. Tinder says so.
According to data released by the popular mobile dating app for 2018, men who list interior designer as their occupation are more likely to be right-swiped than any other, closely followed by pilot and physician assistant.
Hey, furniture is expensive: Maybe people want a boyfriend who can hook them up with a Pottery Barn coupon code.
Women who list registered nurse as their occupation are more likely to be right-swiped than any other, followed by photographer and dentist
Without further ado, here are the top 15 for men:
15. Founder/Entrepreneur
14. Firefighter/Paramedic
13. Chiropractor
12. Teacher
11. Veterinarian
10. Engineer
9. College/Graduate Student
8. Model
7. Visual Designer
6. Producer
5. PR/Communications
4. Lawyer
3. Physician's Assistant
2. Pilot
1. Interior Designer
Now, let's move onto women. Here are the top 15 most swiped right jobs for women:
15. Marketing Manager
14. Lawyer
13. Makeup Artist
12. Journalist
11. Physical Therapist
10. Waitress/Bartender
9. Personal Trainer
8. Founder/Entrepreneur
7. Flight Attendant
6. Teacher
5. Pharmacist
4. College/Graduate student
3. Photographer
2. Dentist
1. Registered Nurse
Interesting. Very interesting.
And, for those of you who didn't find your profession on either list, don't worry! As long as you love your job, I'm sure you're doing just fine.