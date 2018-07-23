2-Year-Old Plays Fetch With Dog Through Fence In Adorable Video
It melts our heart!
July 23, 2018
A two-year-old boy has found a pretty adorable way to play catch with his new friend.
The young Minnesota boy tosses the ball over a fence right into the mouth of his neighbor's dog. And then the dog hops up and drops the ball on the other side of the fence so the toddler can pick it up.
We. Can't. Stop. Watching. It. We love all of this! Watch it below.
A fence can’t stop my two-year-old from playing with his new best friend. pic.twitter.com/9QBuaq4Ee2— Chad Nelson (@CMNelsonPhoto) July 18, 2018