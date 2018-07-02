Celebrate the 4th of July with these essential songs

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) - ​Looking for a soundtrack to your Independence Day celebration? We've put together a list of 20 essential songs to put on your 4th of July playlist.

The list includes classic hits like Bruce Springsteen's "Born In The U.S.A." and Miley Cyrus' "Party in the U.S.A." It also features more traditional songs like "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "God Bless America."

These songs will go perfectly when you're blasting fireworks, grilling meats, hanging by the pool and waving the flag!

Whitney Houston - “The Star-Spangled Banner"

Video of Whitney Houston - Star Spangled Banner

Bruce Springsteen - "Born In The U.S.A."

Video of Bruce Springsteen - Born in the U.S.A.

Miley Cyrus - "Party in the U.S.A."

Video of Miley Cyrus - Party In The U.S.A.

Brad Paisley - "American Saturday Night"

Video of Brad Paisley - American Saturday Night

Tom Petty - "American Girl"

Video of American Girl performed by Tom Petty

Neil Diamond - "America"

Video of Neil Diamond - America- Happy Birthday !

Demi Lovato - "Made In The U.S.A."

Video of Demi Lovato - Made in the USA (Official Video)

Madonna - "American Life"

Video of Madonna - American Life

Toby Keith - "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue"

Video of Toby Keith - Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American)

John Mellencamp - "R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A."

Video of John Mellencamp - R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A. (A Salute To 60&#039;s Rock)

Kid Rock, "American Badass"

Video of Kid Rock - American Bad Ass [Official Video]

Don McLean, "American Pie"

Video of Don McLean- American Pie (with Lyrics)

The Guess Who - “American Woman”

Video of guess who- american woman

Simon and Garfunkel - "America"

Video of Simon &amp; Garfunkel - America (Audio)

Sugarland - "Everyday America"

Video of Sugarland - Everyday America

Neil Young - "Rockin' In The Free World"

Video of Rockin&#039; In The Free World

Kenny Chesney - "American Kids"

Video of Kenny Chesney - American Kids

The Beach Boys - "Surfin' USA"

Video of The Beach Boys - Surfin&#039; USA

Jake Owen - "American Country Love Song"

Video of Jake Owen - American Country Love Song

Celine Dion - “God Bless America”