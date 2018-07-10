Check Out The 2018 Faster Horses Schedule
The party of the summer is around the block.
Faster Horses 2018 will be held July 20-July 22 at Michigan International Speedway.
This year features Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn, Florida Georgia Line and more!
Start planning your weekend by checking out the full schedule below.
Friday, July 20
Next From Nashville Stage
Jameson Rodgers - 1 p.m.
Austin Burke - 1:50 p.m.
Meghan Patrick - 2:45 p.m.
Dylan Schneider - 3:50 p.m.
Jillian Jacqueline - 5:10 p.m.
Late Night W/ Dee Jay Silver - 11:10 p.m.
Main Stage
Dee Jay Silver - Between Sets
Jordan Davis - 3:25 p.m.
Raelynn - 4:40 p.m.
Midland - 6:10 p.m.
Brantley Gilbert - 7:50 p.m.
Blake Shelton - 9:40 p.m.
Saturday, July 21
Next From Nashville Stage
Riley Green - 1 p.m.
Delta Rae - 1:50 p.m.
The Wild Feathers - 2:45 p.m.
Cale Dodds - 3:50 p.m.
Songwriter Storyjam - 5:05 p.m.
Charlie Worsham - 6:40 p.m.
Late Night W/ Dee Jay Silver - 11 p.m.
Main Stage
Dee Jay Silver - Between Sets
Walker Hayes - 3:25 p.m.
LOCASH - 4:40 p.m.
Chris Janson - 6 p.m.
Billy Currington - 7:40 p.m.
Brooks & Dunn - 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 22
Next From Nashville
James Barker Band - 1 p.m.
Filmore - 1:50 p.m.
Brown & Gray - 2:45 p.m.
Nikki Lane - 3:50 p.m.
Brandon Lay - 5:05 p.m.
Jon Langston - 6:40 p.m.
Main Stage
Dee Jay Silver - Between Sets
Ashley McBryde - 3:25 p.m.
Parmalee - 4:40 p.m.
Tyler Farr - 6 p.m.
Dustin Lynch - 7:40 p.m.
Florida Georgia Line - 9:30 p.m.