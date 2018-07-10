Check Out The 2018 Faster Horses Schedule

The party of the summer is around the block.

Faster Horses 2018 will be held July 20-July 22 at Michigan International Speedway.

This year features Blake Shelton, Brooks & Dunn, Florida Georgia Line and more!

Start planning your weekend by checking out the full schedule below.

Friday, July 20

Next From Nashville Stage

Jameson Rodgers - 1 p.m.

Austin Burke - 1:50 p.m.

Meghan Patrick - 2:45 p.m.

Dylan Schneider - 3:50 p.m.

Jillian Jacqueline - 5:10 p.m.

Late Night W/ Dee Jay Silver - 11:10 p.m.

Main Stage

Dee Jay Silver - Between Sets

Jordan Davis - 3:25 p.m.

Raelynn - 4:40 p.m.

Midland - 6:10 p.m.

Brantley Gilbert - 7:50 p.m.

Blake Shelton - 9:40 p.m.

Saturday, July 21

Next From Nashville Stage

Riley Green - 1 p.m.

Delta Rae - 1:50 p.m.

The Wild Feathers - 2:45 p.m.

Cale Dodds - 3:50 p.m.

Songwriter Storyjam - 5:05 p.m.

Charlie Worsham - 6:40 p.m.

Late Night W/ Dee Jay Silver - 11 p.m.

Main Stage

Dee Jay Silver - Between Sets

Walker Hayes - 3:25 p.m.

LOCASH - 4:40 p.m.

Chris Janson - 6 p.m.

Billy Currington - 7:40 p.m.

Brooks & Dunn - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 22

Next From Nashville

James Barker Band - 1 p.m.

Filmore - 1:50 p.m.

Brown & Gray - 2:45 p.m.

Nikki Lane - 3:50 p.m.

Brandon Lay - 5:05 p.m.

Jon Langston - 6:40 p.m.

Main Stage

Dee Jay Silver - Between Sets

Ashley McBryde - 3:25 p.m.

Parmalee - 4:40 p.m.

Tyler Farr - 6 p.m.

Dustin Lynch - 7:40 p.m.

Florida Georgia Line - 9:30 p.m.