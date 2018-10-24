All The 2018 Hallmark Christmas Movies Premiere Dates, So You Can Plan Your Holiday Viewing Schedule Now
The “Countdown to Christmas” begins October 27!
October 24, 2018
(99.5 WYCD) -- Prepare for the most wonderful time of the year with Hallmark's annual Christmas movie lineup!
The brand new “Countdown to Christmas” will show a total of 36 holiday movies, 22 of which will be new.
The first new film is set to premiere on Saturday, Oct. 27.
Previews for the movies are available on the Hallmark Channel's website.
Here is a list of upcoming 2018 new Hallmark Channel holiday movies. All will begin at 8 p.m. eastern.
- Christmas at Pemberley Manor: Airing on October 27 on Hallmark Channel
- Christmas Joy: Airing on November 3 on Hallmark Channel
- Road to Christmas: Airing on November 4 on Hallmark Channel
- Marrying Father Christmas: Airing on November 4 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
- It's Christmas Eve: Airing on November 10 on Hallmark Channel
- Christmas in Love: Airing on November 11 on Hallmark Channel
- A Soldier's Christmas: Airing on November 11 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
- Christmas at Graceland: Airing on November 17 on Hallmark Channel
- A Godwink Christmas: Airing on November 17 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
- Mingle All the Way: Airing on November 18 on Hallmark Channel
- Return to Christmas Creek: Airing on November 18 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
- Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane: Airing on November 19 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
- Hope at Christmas: Airing on November 20 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
- Christmas at the Palace: Airing on November 21 on Hallmark Channel
- Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa: Airing on December 1 on Hallmark Channel
- A Majestic Christmas: Airing on December 2 on Hallmark Channel
- Northern Lights of Christmas: Airing on December 2 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
- Homegrown Christmas: Airing on December 8 on Hallmark Channel
- Memories of Christmas: Airing on December 8 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
- Once Upon a Christmas Miracle: Airing on December 9 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
- Christmas Wonderland: Airing on December 9 on Hallmark Channel
- A Gingerbread Romance: Airing on December 15 on Hallmark Channel
- Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas: Airing on December 15 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
- Reunited at Christmas: Airing on December 16 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
- Entertaining Christmas: Airing on December 16 on Hallmark Channel
- Christmas Copy: Airing on December 22 on Hallmark Channel
- Small Town Christmas: Airing on December 22 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
- Christmas Made to Order: Airing on December 23 on Hallmark Channel
- Christmas Bells are Ringing: Airing on December 23 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries
- When Calls the Heart Christmas: Airing on December 25 on Hallmark Channel
- Focus on Love: Airing on December 29 on Hallmark Channel