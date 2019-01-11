2019 Faster Horses Lineup Revealed!

(99.5 WYCD) -- Keith Urban, Zac Brown Band and Toby Keith will be leading the way as headliners of the 2019 Faster Horses Festival.

The seventh edition of the country-and-camping fest, which draws 40,000-plus annually, will hit the grounds of Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn July 19-21. Weekend passes and camping will go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 25 via FasterHorsesFestival.com.

The 2019 lineup, announced Friday afternoon, also features Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Kip Moore, Brett Young, LANCO, Morgan Evans, Randy Houser, Dylan Scott, Lindsay Ell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Michael Ray, Cassadee Pope, Danielle Bradbery and Tyler Rich.

Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks. Activities to be announced but fan favorites Faster Humans Fun Run, Hustle & Muscle Car Show and Campsite Contest will all be returning in 2019.

