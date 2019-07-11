Check Out The 2019 Faster Horses Schedule
(99.5 WYCD) -- The party of the summer is around the block.
Faster Horses 2019 will be held July 19-July 21 at Michigan International Speedway.
This year features Keith Urban, Zac Brown Band, Toby Keith and more!
Start planning your weekend by checking out the full schedule below.
Friday, July 19
Next From Nashville Stage
Ross Ellis - 1 p.m.
Everette - 1:50 p.m.
Lauren Jenkins - 2:50 p.m.
Travis Denning - 3:55 p.m.
Levi Hummon - 5:15 p.m.
Late Night W/ Dee Jay Silver - 11:20 p.m.
Main Stage
Dee Jay Silver - Between Sets
Tyler Rich - 2:35 p.m.
Lindsay Ell - 3:30 p.m.
LANCO - 4:45 p.m.
Brett Young - 6:15 p.m.
Maren Morris - 7:55 p.m.
Keith Urban - 9:45 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
Next From Nashville Stage
Dillon Carmichael - 1 p.m.
Waterloo Revival - 1:50 p.m.
Rachel Wammack - 2:45 p.m.
Davisson Brothers - 3:55 p.m.
Songwriters Storyjam - 5:20 p.m.
Matt Stell - 6:30 p.m.
Late Night W/ Dee Jay Silver - 11:20 p.m.
Main Stage
Dee Jay Silver - Between Sets
Danielle Bradbery - 2:35 p.m.
Mitchell Tenpenny - 3:30 p.m.
Moran Evans - 4:45 p.m.
Randy Houser - 6:15 p.m.
Old Dominion - 7:55 p.m.
Toby Keith - 9:45 p.m.
Sunday, July 21
Next From Nashville Stage
Caylee Hammack - 2:45 p.m.
Seaforth - 3:50 p.m.
Kassi Ashton - 5:05 p.m.
Hardy - 6:25 p.m.
Main Stage
Dee Jay Silver - Between Sets
Cassadee Pope - 2:25 p.m.
Michael Ray - 3:20 p.m.
Dylan Scott - 4:35 p.m.
Kip Moore - 5:55 p.m.
Brothers Osborne - 7:35 p.m.
Zac Brown Band - 9:25 p.m.