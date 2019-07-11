Check Out The 2019 Faster Horses Schedule

(99.5 WYCD) -- The party of the summer is around the block.

Faster Horses 2019 will be held July 19-July 21 at Michigan International Speedway.

This year features Keith Urban, Zac Brown Band, Toby Keith and more!

Start planning your weekend by checking out the full schedule below.

Friday, July 19

Next From Nashville Stage

Ross Ellis - 1 p.m.

Everette - 1:50 p.m.

Lauren Jenkins - 2:50 p.m.

Travis Denning - 3:55 p.m.

Levi Hummon - 5:15 p.m.

Late Night W/ Dee Jay Silver - 11:20 p.m.

Main Stage

Dee Jay Silver - Between Sets

Tyler Rich - 2:35 p.m.

Lindsay Ell - 3:30 p.m.

LANCO - 4:45 p.m.

Brett Young - 6:15 p.m.

Maren Morris - 7:55 p.m.

Keith Urban - 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Next From Nashville Stage

Dillon Carmichael - 1 p.m.

Waterloo Revival - 1:50 p.m.

Rachel Wammack - 2:45 p.m.

Davisson Brothers - 3:55 p.m.

Songwriters Storyjam - 5:20 p.m.

Matt Stell - 6:30 p.m.

Late Night W/ Dee Jay Silver - 11:20 p.m.

Main Stage

Dee Jay Silver - Between Sets

Danielle Bradbery - 2:35 p.m.

Mitchell Tenpenny - 3:30 p.m.

Moran Evans - 4:45 p.m.

Randy Houser - 6:15 p.m.

Old Dominion - 7:55 p.m.

Toby Keith - 9:45 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

Next From Nashville Stage

Caylee Hammack - 2:45 p.m.

Seaforth - 3:50 p.m.

Kassi Ashton - 5:05 p.m.

Hardy - 6:25 p.m.

Main Stage

Dee Jay Silver - Between Sets

Cassadee Pope - 2:25 p.m.

Michael Ray - 3:20 p.m.

Dylan Scott - 4:35 p.m.

Kip Moore - 5:55 p.m.

Brothers Osborne - 7:35 p.m.

Zac Brown Band - 9:25 p.m.