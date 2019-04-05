Would You Wear $300 'Janties'? Social Media Is Screaming Over Denim Underwear

(99.5 WYCD) -- A pair of "denim panties", dubbed "Janties," costing $315 has sparked confusion on Instagram, with one person describing the item of clothing as the "ugliest thing I have ever seen in my life".

Parisian fashion brand Y/Project has manufactured a pair of denim underwear-style shorts that don't look as though they'd be particularly comfortable to wear.

The shorts feature a high-waist, zip front and a button at the waistband.

They can be worn under or over pants.

The company calls it underwear that doesn't need to stay "under there".

The shorts, which are sold online by Canadian retailer Ssense, have given rise to a torrent of bewildered reactions.

"I have feelings about this. Intense. Feelings," one person commented underneath Ssense's Instagram post of the shorts.

"This is the ugliest thing I have ever seen in my life," someone else remarked.

Another person added that these kind of shorts are "good for Beyoncé, Rihanna and Gaga but pretty much no one else".

According to ABC 7, the website selling the item had pretty much moved their entire inventory except for a few sizes in extra small.

At this time, it does not appear to have been announced when consumers can expect the Janties to be back in stock.