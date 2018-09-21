32,000 Lbs Of Ground Beef Recalled After E. Coli Death

(AP) A great deal of meat has been recalled after an e. coli outbreak killed one person and sickened 17 more.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the recall involves 32,000 pounds of ground beef produced and packaged at Cargill Meat Solutions in Fort Mogran, Colorado, and shipped to retailers nationwide.

Included are 3, 10 and 20-pound packages under the "Our Certified," "Excel," Sterling Silver," "Certified" and "Fire River Farms" brands.

View a full list of affected products here, and see product labels here.

The Cargill plant had a smaller recall of potentially contaminated ground beef in August, but no illnesses had been reported at that time.

Officials with the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) are concerned that some of these products may be in consumers’ freezers. Anyone who bought this beef is urged not to eat it, but throw it away or returned to the place of purchase.

Most people infected with e. coli develop diarrhea and vomiting, and more severe infections can lead to kidney failure.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline, available in English and Spanish from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.

Get complete details on this recall from the USDA at this link.