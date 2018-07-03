5 Tips To Help Your Anxious Dog With Fireworks

Fourth of July is one of the worst holidays for dogs. The sound of fireworks can be extremely traumatizing to them, making the holiday one of the most statistically common days for dog runaways. If your dog is triggered by loud noises, they can show their fear in a variety of ways; shaking, hiding, excessive drooling, or cowering. (via PetMD)

Before your pup is shook beyond repair, here are a few tips to keep them calm and safe tomorrow.

1. Keep them on a leash - As mentioned above, fourth of July is the biggest day for dog runaways... making the fifth of July the biggest days for dogs to be in shelter. It is important to keep your dogs as safe as possible.

2. Make a safe spot - Whether it's a pet bed, a crate they were trained on, or letting them on your bed for the night... make a comfortable spot that they can lay on and potentially fall asleep while the fireworks are going off, so they feel safe and secure.

3. Desensitize them to the sound of fireworks - This is better to do a few days in advance, but it's suggested to start playing them the sound of fireworks on YouTube lowly, slowly increasing the volume over time getting them used to the frequent noise.

4. Hide treats around the house - Keep them busy and distracted! Have them move around the house and focus on their favorite thing in the entire world TREEEEAAAAATTTTSSSS

5. Melatonin - Not just to help humans sleep, melatonin is actually largely beneficial with dog anxiety (via AKC.org) Get info on dosage and benefits HERE