MUST WATCH: 6-Month-Old Ring Bearer Cruises Down the Aisle In Remote-Controlled Toy Car

This tiny ring bearer was rip, roaring, and ready to cruise down the aisle! Little Darragh McElroy may only be 6-months-old, but that’s not stopping him from stealing the show!

The adorable infant rode down the aisle of the Irish wedding in a remote-controlled toy car -- with his dad controlling the car from behind the pews, Darragh was free to enjoy the ride to his uncle Chris McQuaid, who’s also the groom.

With his adorable trip down the aisle, Little Darragh must have driven everyone crazy from cuteness overload!