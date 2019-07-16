7 of the Best Tech Deals on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here and presenting consumers with some of the best deals of the year. The huge sale now tops Black Friday and Cyber Monday in terms of how much people spend, and the deals are often much better. Deals are offered exclusively to Amazon Prime members, so now is the time to start up that free trial.

With hundreds of deeply-discounted items that include something for every budget, there’s almost too much to choose from. To help you narrow down your choices, we’ve put together a list of seven of the best tech items included in the Amazon Prime Day discounts.

7. Sony 43-inch 4K HDR TV is $379.99 (usually $599.99), 65-inch $849 (usually $1,095) is also on sale.

6. Amazon Kindle e-reader is $59.99 (usually $89.99). Various other Kindle models are also discounted, including the Kindle Fire and Kindle Paperwhite.

5. Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + LTE, 38mm) is $229 (usually $379). The watch is very rarely discounted, and the LTE version allows users to send texts with the watch.

4. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device is $24.99 (usually $49.99). Fire sticks are a great way to watch TV without footing a large cable bill. With access to Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and more, this fire stick is an affordable way to access 4k content.

Options such as the Fire TV Stick and the Amazon Fire TV Cube streaming device are also heavily discounted.

3. Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB storage) is $599.99 (usually $899.99). All configurations are discounted by $300. This unlocked version of the phone is one of the lowest prices ever seen, and works with any carrier.

2. Amazon Echo smart speaker is $49.99 (usually $99). The home speaker can be used to play any RADIO.COM stations. The Amazon Echo Dot (third generation) smart speaker has also been discounted to $22.

1. Apple iPad (latest generation, Wi-Fi, 128GB storage) is $299 (usually $329). Currently only available in gold

The sale runs through tomorrow, but items are already selling out.