80-year-old gets her first shot of whiskey from Brett Eldredge [VIDEO]
July 30, 2018
(WYCD) - You're never too old for your first shot of whiskey!
At a show over the weekend, Brett Eldredge invited Marge, an 80-year-old fan up on stage to have a drink.
Eldredge allowed Marge to pour him and herself a shot of whiskey, but it turns out that she had never had whiskey before!
Eldredge shared the sweet video on his Instagram.
Meet Marge, my #1 CRUSH!-- this was her first time ever having whiskey--
Marge can now tell her friends that she bartended for Eldredge!