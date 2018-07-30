80-year-old gets her first shot of whiskey from Brett Eldredge [VIDEO]

(WYCD) - You're never too old for your first shot of whiskey!

At a show over the weekend, Brett Eldredge invited Marge, an 80-year-old fan up on stage to have a drink.

Eldredge allowed Marge to pour him and herself a shot of whiskey, but it turns out that she had never had whiskey before!

Eldredge shared the sweet video on his Instagram.

Marge can now tell her friends that she bartended for Eldredge!