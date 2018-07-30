Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

80-year-old gets her first shot of whiskey from Brett Eldredge [VIDEO]

July 30, 2018
(WYCD) - You're never too old for your first shot of whiskey!

At a show over the weekend, Brett Eldredge invited Marge, an 80-year-old fan up on stage to have a drink.

Eldredge allowed Marge to pour him and herself a shot of whiskey, but it turns out that she had never had whiskey before!

Eldredge shared the sweet video on his Instagram. 

Meet Marge, my #1 CRUSH!-- this was her first time ever having whiskey--

Marge can now tell her friends that she bartended for Eldredge!

