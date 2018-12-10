99.5 WYCD Announces 2019 Ten Man Jam Line Up!

The 99.5 WYCD Ten Man Jam is back February 21st at The Fillmore Detroit!

Listen to 99.5 WYCD to win your tickets into the music exclusive concert of 2019!

The only way in is to WIN! On the radio and at our ticket stops around town!

This year's line up includes:

Lee Brice

Randy Houser

Runaway June

Rodney Atkins

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

Tyler Rich

Jimmie Allen

Riley Green

Jon Langston

Ticket drops will be released on a later date.