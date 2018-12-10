99.5 WYCD Announces 2019 Ten Man Jam Line Up!
The exclusive event will take place Feb. 21
December 10, 2018
The 99.5 WYCD Ten Man Jam is back February 21st at The Fillmore Detroit!
Listen to 99.5 WYCD to win your tickets into the music exclusive concert of 2019!
The only way in is to WIN! On the radio and at our ticket stops around town!
This year's line up includes:
- Lee Brice
- Randy Houser
- Runaway June
- Rodney Atkins
- Walker Hayes
- Ryan Hurd
- Tyler Rich
- Jimmie Allen
- Riley Green
- Jon Langston
Ticket drops will be released on a later date.