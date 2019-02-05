99.5 WYCD Earns One Of The Highest Honors In Country Music

The radio nominees for the 54th Annual ACM Awards have been released with 99.5 WYCD in Detroit up for three awards, including Major Market Station of the Year.

Both drive-time shows “Chuck, Rachael & Grunwald” (mornings) and Rob Stone and Holly Hutton (afternoons) are up for Major Market Personality of the Year.

The Radio Awards are given out during the annual Radio Winners Reception, which will be held on Saturday, April 6 in Las Vegas, Nevada, the day prior to the ACM Awards live telecast from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

The full list of 54th ACM Awards nominations will be announced in the coming weeks.