99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2018: Ticket Information

By: Nathan Vicar

The 36th annual 99.5 WYCD Hoedown, presented by RAM Trucks, will feature performances from Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne and a number of other great country artists.

The Hoedown will take place at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston on Friday, June 1. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets ($35 lawn, and $74.75 and $94.75 in the pavilion) are on sale now. They can be purchased at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, the Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box offices and Ticketmaster.com.