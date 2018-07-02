99.5 WYCD's 10 Hot New Country Stars: July 2018

With the hot weather in full swing and the Fourth of July creeping upon us, 99.5 WYCD came up with a list of Hot New Country stars!

Get to know them below:

#10 Carlton Anderson -

Carlton Anderson is very fresh on the scene! His brand of traditional country swing is an easy fit between any two songs on country radio. His newest single, "Drop Everything," is reminiscent of a lot of things, but not a copycat of any.

Video of Carlton Anderson - Drop Everything (Audio)

#9 Mitchell Tenpenny -

Mitchell Tenpenny released his debut album, an LP titled Black Crow, in 2015. In July 2017, Tenpenny released an EP, Linden Ave, which charted at No. 10 in Billboard's Independent Albums chart, No. 6 in Heatseekers Albums, and No. 12 in Country Album Sales, with 2,100 copies sold in its first week. He recently released a self-titled EP on February 23, featuring a new single "Drunk Me".

Video of Mitchell Tenpenny - Drunk Me

#8 Jimmie Allen -

Many people should know Jimmie Allen for playing at our WYCD Hoedown this year! If not, he released his new self-titled EP in 2017 and recently his song "Best Shot" was named the #1 Top Spun song on Pandora New Country station in 2018. The song was streamed over one million times on Spotify.

Video of Jimmie Allen - Best Shot

#7 Devin Dawson -

Devin Dawson became famous after filming a mashup of Taylor Swift songs with his fellow friend Louisa Wendorff on her YouTube channel, which gained popularity on YouTube. His debut single "All on Me" has charted on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts. Dawson's debut album Dark Horse was released on January 19, 2018.

Video of Devin Dawson - All On Me (Official Music Video)

#6 Riley Green -

With a mixture of outlaw-rebellion and respect for tradition, Riley Green’s original music has already tallied over 27 million streams to date while his latest music video for “Bury Me In Dixie” has been viewed over a million times since last fall.

Video of Riley Green - Bury Me in Dixie (Official Video)

#5 Tyler Rich -

Tyler Rich made his way to the bright lights of Nashville from a small farming community in Northern California. Earlier this year, he released his new single "The Difference."

Video of Tyler Rich - The Difference

#3 Lindsay Ell -

Lindsay Ell's music incorporates elements of rock, blues and pop within the country genre. Her first full length country album, The Project, was released in August 2017 and debuted at No. 1 on the Nielsen SoundScan's US Current Country Albums chart.

Video of Lindsay Ell - Criminal

#4 Chase Rice -

Chase Rice began playing guitar in college.He was a co-writer of Florida Georgia Line's "Cruise", which topped Billboard Hot Country Songs. In October 2013, he released Ready Set Roll, a 6-song EP including the title track. Ready Set Roll peaked at #1 on the iTunes Country album chart. His latest album, Lambs & Lions, came out in November 2017.

Video of Chase Rice - Three Chords &amp; The Truth [Official Video>

#3 Michael Ray -

Michael Ray's debut single, "Kiss You in the Morning," reached No. 1 on Country Airplay. He recently just released his newest album Amos, which is named after his late grandfather, who was the inspiration for most of the tracks on the album. The album debuted on Billboard's Top Country Albums at number 5 and contains the single, "Get To You."

Video of Michael Ray - &quot;Get To You&quot; (Official Music Video)

#2 Carly Pearce -

In 2016, Pearce burst onto the scene when she was a featured vocalist on Josh Abbott Band's "Wasn't That Drunk," which charted in the top 40 of Country Airplay. The song's success led to her working with songwriter and producer busbee on her solo debut single "Every Little Thing." In 2017, her first studio album named after the title track "Every Little Thing" was released. The album's second single, "Hide the Wine," was released to country radio on December 4, 2017.

Video of sxUpyfQ0A5o

#1 Kane Brown -

By now you should know who Kane Brown is. He is continuing to have a meteoric rise in country music. His first album, Kane Brown, has been certified Platinum by the RIAA and helped set a Guinness World Record. Brown became the first artist to have simultaneous number ones on all five main country charts – Top Country Albums, Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, Country Digital Song Sales and Country Streaming Songs.

Earlier this month, he won his first-ever trophy during the 2018 CMT Music Awards (June 6) for Collaborative Video of the Year.

Brown recently released his newest single, "Lose It," and will release his sophomore album on Nov. 9.