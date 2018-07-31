More Details Released For WYCD's Kenny Chesney Beach Bash

(WYCD) - Are you ready for Kenny Chesney like we are? It all happens Saturday afternoon (August 4) at Ford Field Field!

The show features with special guests: Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion, and Brandon Lay! Gates open at 4 p.m. and the concert will be starting at approximately 5 p.m.

Make sure you pregame with us at our 99.5 WYCD Kenny Chesney Beach Bash!

The free event will be held outside Ford Field between 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Brush Street, between Montcalm and Beacon streets. Note: No coolers and no bikes are allowed in the Beach Bash area.

Everette and Smithfield will be performing live for fans! Everette will be playing from 1:30 p.m. - 2:10 p.m. and Smithfield will be playing from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Make sure you keep an eye out for Chuck, Rachael & Grunwald and Rob & Holly! They will be broadcasting on site and they’ll have your chance to win meet & greet passes as well!

Before heading downtown, check out some of these tips to make your experience better.

Know what you can & cannot bring into the show. Click here to view Ford Field's security and facility guide.

Parking will be $25 in all Ford Field controlled lots. Click Here For More Parking Info

Drink plenty of water, and dress for hot weather: Make sure you stay hydrated.

We can't wait to see you for a Trip Around The Sun!