RECAP: 99.5 WYCD's Ten Man Jam Brings Cozy Country To The Fillmore

By: Nathan Vicar

(99.5 WYCD) -- Some of the brightest stars in country music shared a single stage Thursday night (Feb. 21) at the Fillmore in downtown Detroit as part of the annual 99.5 WYCD Ten Man Jam.

Fans who won tickets were treated to a night of individual sets from Lee Brice, Randy Houser, Runaway June, Rodney Atkins, Tyler Rich, Jimmie Allen, Ryan Hurd, Walker Hayes, Jon Langston and Riley Green

The first set featured Atkins, Rich, Langston Green and Hayes. The group was welcomed with open arms as fans were hungry for some country hits. They weren't left disappointed as each performer sang some of their best songs like Atkins' "Farmer's Daughter" and "Take A Back Road," as well as Hayes' "You Broke Up With Me," which was a massive hit among fans early in the night.

The first set was not complete without a little partying, which seemed to be the theme of the evening after Rich appeared onstage a bit later than usual after claiming he was delayed backstage because he was "taking shots" with the WYCD crew. Even songs like Langston's "Pro'bly At A Bar" and Green's "Get That Man A Beer" proved the crowd was ready for a good time.

After wowing the crowd, the second set featured some of country's best with Houser, Brice, Runaway June, Allen and Hurd. The set included some wonderful sing-alongs from the crowd like "How Country Feels" and "What Whiskey Does" from Houser, Brice's "Drinking Class," Runaway June's "Wild West," and Allen's "American Heartbreaker."

One of the biggest treats of the night welcoming back home Hurd, who grew up in Kalamazoo. The crowd cheered loud and proud for the Michigander as he was announced on stage and he naturally busted out some crowd-pleasing performances "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset" and "Diamonds or Twine," which he says was written for his wife, Maren Morris.

Overall, the Ten Man Jam offers country fans one of the more unique settings in live music. It brought together ten artists to a single stage to showcase their talents and help bring fans together for one single night.

If you missed any of WYCD's interview with any of the Ten Man Jam artists, make sure to check out the video below.