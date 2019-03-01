Abby Anderson To Join Scotty McCreery At Upcoming Jammin' For Joseph Concert

(99.5 WYCD) -- Country music's next big thing, Abby Anderson, will be joining Scotty McCreery and Matt Stell later this month at 99.5 WYCD's Jammin' for Joseph event on March 21 at The Fillmore in downtown Detroit.

The event comes as Anderson has been on a meteoric rise within the last year.

Recently, Anderson paired up with Jimmie Allen to release a beautiful cover of Lady Gaga's GRAMMY and Golden Globe-winning hit, "Shallow."

“When Jimmie called and asked if I would sing on this song with him, I was honored," Anderson said in a press release. "I mean I’m no Lady Gaga, but working on this with Jimmie, who pours his whole heart into a song vocally, was an absolute joy.”

“I think I speak for everyone when I say that I bawled like a baby during ‘A Star Is Born,’ she added. "The song ‘Shallow’ immediately stood out to me.”

Video of Jimmie Allen &amp; Abby Anderson - Shallow

The Texas-born vocalist and songwriter was already a seasoned professional when her songs "Let Him Wait" and "This Feeling" made her a country artist to watch.

When she was 17, a patriotic song Anderson wrote, "Let Freedom Ring," gained national exposure thanks to an appearance with radio host Glenn Beck. That same year, Anderson moved to Nashville and released her debut EP He Loves Me.

In 2017, she earned her big break when she signed with Black River Entertainment; her first single for the label, "This Feeling," was a savvy mixture of pop and country influences that showed off her passionate but personal vocals. The song became an online hit, and the follow-up, "Let Him Wait," a song urging women to wait for the right man, fared even better.

Video of Abby Anderson - Make Him Wait - Official Music Video

A busy year ahead for Anderson; she will have her biggest piece of exposure to date when she hits the road with Matchbox Twenty singer Rob Thomas on his 2019 Chip Tooth Smile Tour.

Buy tickets to see McCreery, Anderson and Stell at this year's Jammin' For Joseph event via Live Nation.

Proceeds from this all-ages event benefits Team Joseph (a Michigan Based 501c3 tax exempt organization) for research to put an end to Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Support our mission of finding a treatment or cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy by clicking here.