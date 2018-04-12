ACM Announces New Collaborations

As if the performance lineup for Sunday’s ACM Awards wasn’t jam-packed enough, even more talent has been added to the broadcast.

The ACMs just announced some exciting collaborations for the show, as part of their new “ACM Flashbacks” segment, celebrating hit songs from 1993. Collaborations include Toby Keith and Blake Shelton, who’ll perform, Toby’s “Should’ve Been A Cowboy,” Alan Jackson and Jon Pardi, who’ll perform Alan’s “Chattahoochee,” and host Reba McEntireand Kelly Clarkson, who’ll perform Reba’s “Does He Love You.”

The show has also announced two other collaborations, Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina, performing their hit “What Ifs,” and Keith Urban and Julia Michaels, who’ll perform Keith’s latest single “Coming Home.”

As if that wasn’t enough, Dan + Shay, Darius Rucker and Chris Young have been added to the star-studded list of performers, which already includes Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha, Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Midland, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Brett Young.

The 53rd Annual ACM Awards airs Sunday on CBS at 8 pm, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Source: ACM