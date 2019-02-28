Actor Luke Perry Hospitalized After Stroke, Report Says

(99.5 WYCD) -- Luke Perry, who gained fame on Beverly Hills 90210, has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke, TMZ is reporting.

His condition is not yet clear. TMZ reported, though, that the stroke was a “massive” one and says that Perry suffered it on Wednesday, February 27. He is currently in the hospital, according to TMZ.

The star is 52-years-old. He is currently starring on the show, Riverdale.

The news about Perry’s health came the day after it was announced that Beverly Hills 90210 will undergo a reboot. However, although many of the stars of that show are returning, Perry’s name was not attached to the reboot.

This post will be updated as more is learned about Perry’s condition.