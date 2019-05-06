Adam Sandler Pays Tribute To Chris Farley On 'SNL' And It's So Moving

(99.5 WYCD) -- Adam Sandler returned to "Saturday Night Live" for the first time in 24 years over the weekend, but the highlight was Sandler's tribute to another former SNL cast member - Chris Farley.

Sandler strapped on a guitar and performed a musical tribute to Farley, referencing the late comic's classic characters like Matt Foley and the Lunch Lady.

Sandler couldn't help but get choked up during the last verse, where he sang about his 'last hang' with Farley, at Tim Meadows' wedding.

The song originally appeared on Sandler's Netflix special "100% Fresh." Farley died of a drug overdose in 1997.