ADORABLE: The Original Gerber Baby Meets The New Gerber Baby!

With their contagious smiles, it’s no wonder these two were chosen to represent the baby food brand Gerber.

Ann Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby from 1928, is 91 years old and she just met the most recently selected Gerber baby in person.



Gerber arranged for Cook to meet 1-year-old Lucas Warren on Saturday.

My grandmother was the Gerber baby. It was a funny bit of trivia, never made her rich or got us free strained peas or anything. But last week she got to meet the company's newest spokesbaby, named Lucas. Pretty pretttty cute. pic.twitter.com/u7ddWaM1Ed — Chris Colin (@chriscolin3000) June 4, 2018

The little boy made history this year as the first baby with Down syndrome to be a Gerber brand ambassador for the year.Cook's iconic baby image became Gerber's official logo in 1931.