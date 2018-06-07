Dreamstime

ADORABLE: The Original Gerber Baby Meets The New Gerber Baby!

June 7, 2018
With their contagious smiles, it’s no wonder these two were chosen to represent the baby food brand Gerber.

Ann Turner Cook, the original Gerber baby from 1928, is 91 years old and she just met the most recently selected Gerber baby in person.

Gerber arranged for Cook to meet 1-year-old Lucas Warren on Saturday.



The little boy made history this year as the first baby with Down syndrome to be a Gerber brand ambassador for the year.

Cook's iconic baby image became Gerber's official logo in 1931.

