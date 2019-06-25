Airbnb Will Let You Rent An Island For $1 Million

If you have a few extra dollars in your bank account this summer, you could rent an island in Tahiti for $1 million...a week.

On Tuesday, Airbnb launched Airbnb Luxe. It is 2,000 of the world's most lavish homes and locations you can rent for vacation. It will cost you.

The average listing runs around $14,000 a week. There are mansions, castles, and entire islands available.

Speaking of islands. The $1 million a week Tahitian getaway is definitely a family and friends trip. The private getaway includes 21 guest suites and a 50 person staff.