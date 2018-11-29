Airport Gate Agent Mocks Child's Name On Social Media

File this one under things you shouldn't do at your job.

KABC reports a gate agent for Southwest Airlines is under fire for mocking a child's name on social media, going so far as to post a photo of the kid's boarding pass.

When the 5-year-old's mother presented the pass bearing the name Abcde, pronounced Ab-city, the John Wayne Airport agent allegedly began laughing and calling others employees to take a look.

Name shaming? This Texas woman claims a @SouthwestAir agent made fun of her 5-year-old daughter's name as they were preparing to board their flight at @JohnWayneAir in Orange County.



Her daughter's name is Abcde (pronounced Ab-city). @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/iHpBPoakYI — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) November 28, 2018

Traci Redford claims that he even took a photo of the pass, which he then posted to Facebook. She later found out when someone reported the incident to Southwest.

The airline issued an apology, and while not revealing what has become of their employee, they said, "We extend our sincere apology to the family. We take great pride in extending our Southwest Hospitality to all of our Customers, which includes living by the Golden Rule and treating every individual with respect, in person or online. The post is not indicative of the care, respect, and civility we expect from all of our Employees. We have followed up with the Employee involved, and while we do not disclose personnel actions publicly, we are using this as an opportunity to reinforce our policies and emphasize our expectations for all Employees."