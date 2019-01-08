Alabama Postpones 50th Anniversary Show At The Fox Theatre

January 8, 2019
Categories: 
Features

(99.5 WYCD) -- Alabama's concert scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 10 is postponed due to Randy Owen experiencing severe back spasms, the Fox Theatre announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Management is working to have a new concert date soon, according to the Fox Theatre. 

Additional details should be emailed out to ticket holders. 

Check out the Fox Theatre Twitter account and 313 Presents Twitter account for the latest information. 

 

Tags: 
Fox Theatre
Alabama
Randy Owen
Alabama Fox Theatre