Alabama Postpones 50th Anniversary Show At The Fox Theatre

(99.5 WYCD) -- Alabama's concert scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 10 is postponed due to Randy Owen experiencing severe back spasms, the Fox Theatre announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Management is working to have a new concert date soon, according to the Fox Theatre.

JUST IN: Alabama's concert scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 10 is postponed due to Randy Owen experiencing severe back spasms. Management is working to have a new concert date soon. Please check back for details. We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. pic.twitter.com/IN2NWffgGn — Fox Theatre Detroit (@FoxTheatreDet) January 8, 2019

Additional details should be emailed out to ticket holders.

Check out the Fox Theatre Twitter account and 313 Presents Twitter account for the latest information.