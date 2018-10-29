Alabama Stopping In Detroit For 50th Anniversary Tour

(99.5 WYCD) -- Country band Alabama will bring its 50th anniversary tour to Detroit.

Alabama, with special guest Chris Janson, will perform at the Fox Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Nov. 2 on Ticketmaster.com. Presale tickets will be available on Ticketmaster from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1. Use password: FIDDLE.

Founded in 1969, Alabama's lineup includes original members Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook. Drummer Mark Herndon, who joined the group as it broke through to commercial success in 1979, exited the lineup in 2004.

The group, known for such songs as "Love in the First Degree,” “Dixieland Delight,” "If You're Gonna Play in Texas (You Gotta Have a Fiddle in the Band)" and "Song of the South," has charted 43 No. 1 singles, has won more than 179 CMA Awards, Grammy Awards and ACM Awards and are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame.