Alcohol, Coffee Could Be Key To Living Longer, Study Finds

(99.5 WYCD) -- People who drink moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee and are overweight in their 70s live longer lives, according to researchers at UC Irvine Institute for Memory Impairments and Neurological Disorders.



The researchers started a study in 2003 to look at what makes people live past 90.



They say participants in their study who drank moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee lived longer than those who abstained from either drink.



In addition, people who were overweight in their 70s lived longer than people who were normal or underweight in their 70s.



To learn more about the study, click here.