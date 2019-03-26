Aldi Is Bringing Back Its $9 Bottled Mimosa Flavor In A Pineapple Flavor
March 26, 2019
By Nathan Vicar
Aldi is bringing back it’s popular $9 bottled mimosas in time for Easter brunch.
This time it is adding another flavor to the lineup.
According to Pop Sugar, Aldi is adding pineapple-flavored mimosas in addition to the orange-flavored mimosa.
Both flavors will be available April 3.
