ALERT: Don’t Fall For This Sneaky Target Scam On Facebook

Don't fall for this scam on Facebook.

According to Delish, there is a post going around Facebook asking users to text TARGET to a number and they'll receive a free gift card.

Who wouldn't want a free Target gift card?! Well, it's a security and ID theft scam known as "smishing."

IDTheftinfo.org, a website by the Consumer Federation of America, explains that it’s like a phishing scam, but the hacker will send you a link over text message rather than email. Once you click on the link, the scammer will bait you for information like you credit card information or your social security number.

On top of that, Snopes says clicking the link may also compromise your Facebook account, meaning that bots can keep sharing the scam to your followers, without you even knowing.

If you see this post on Facebook watch out for it and alert your friends to be cautious. Giving out personal information online to random sources can be dangerous so always protect yourself!