ALERT: Don't Fall For This Sneaky $100 Chipotle Gift Card Giveaway

By Nathan VIcar

(WYCD) - Scammers have jumped on the bandwagon trying to capitalize on National Avocado Day with a post claiming that you can get $100 Chipotle gift card.

chipotle.guacamole.cards

Found at the actually-kinda-real-looking URL "https://chipotle.guacamole.cards/," the website promises a $100 gift card to anyone who gets four friends to click their referral link.

If your four friends click on the link, the post claims you will get your card quickly.

Do not click on any links.

Chipotle confirmed on Twitter that the link was not affiliated with the chain, saying it "seems to be a scam going around."

Thanks for reaching out! This seems to be a scam going around and we are looking into this thoroughly. So sorry for any confusion. -Gabe — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) July 31, 2018

While Chipotle is offering free guacamole today, the restaurant is not affiliated with this gift card giveaway.