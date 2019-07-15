Amazon Prime Day Tips And Early Deals

Amazon Prime Day starts Monday (July 15) and Wired has some tips so you can get the best deals during the online retailer's 48 hours of sales.

First, make sure you have an Amazon Prime subscription. It's only $10 a month with a free month trial offer. If you're a student you can also get Amazon Prime free for six months.

After you've signed up. Wired recommends downloading the Amazon shopping app, adding the items you want to your cart so Amazon can send you instant notifications if the price drops.

You can also track upcoming lightning deals by clicking today's deals then upcoming. You can click "watch this deal" on any item that's more than ten minutes away by adding it to your shopping list. You'll get notified the second your item's deal "strikes."

Between new Kindles for only $60 to new Fire HD tablets for around $80 and subscription prices slashed on Twitch, Audible and more, Amazon is sure to set sales records for its annual Amazon Prime Day this year.