Parents! Amazon Sells This Toy Vacuum That Actually Cleans

(99.5 WYCD)

Amazon is selling a replica toy vacuum this holiday season that has enough suction for actual cleaning.

Toddlers can have fun pretending to help out with chores around the house while actually doing the real thing! The Dyson Ball Vacuum replica is listed on Amazon with rave reviews, and is said to have real suction and sounds.

It's priced at $39.99 and knocked down to $29.99 with Amazon Prime. A real Dyson Vacuum is listed at about $250.00 or more.

Parents in the review section say the tiny vacuum is strong enough to pick up lint, hair and crumbs.

