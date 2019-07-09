Home Delivery! Amazon Is Selling A Tiny Home Kit For Less Than $20,000

(99.5 WYCD) -- Are you in the market for a new home but you're finding that the entire process is just a little too much to handle? Head straight for Amazon.

That's right -- the online retailer has houses for sale that can be yours for less than $20,000.

According to Market Watch, the online retail giant is selling entire homes and cabins from $5,000 all the way up to about $40,000.

One of the site’s most popular options, the Lillevilla Allwood Cabin Kit Getaway, sells for $18,800, with the added bonus of free shipping.

The 292-square-foot home features a downstairs with three rooms and an upstairs lofted sleeping area that’s not included in the square footage. The suggested building time is two to three days for two adults working together.

The company recommends using it as either a summer home or a home office, or perhaps a stand-alone retail building, and adding extra insulation in colder weather.

Amazon is also home to a 113-square-foot tiny house that costs $4,990 and a there's a $33,000 kit available for the 540-square-foot Allwood Avalon which could take up to 90-days for delivery.

Additional costs are obviously necessary if you'd like to turn these dwellings into a fully functional residence, for instance, if you need electric, insulation, plumbing. etc. But, if you're just looking for a little backyard retreat, a play place for the kids or a time out space for the hubs, then these are absolutely perfect; even shipping is free.