'American Horror Story' Reveals Season 9 Title, First Teaser

It's probably time to revisit those "Scream" rules for surviving a slasher movie.

Ryan Murphy revealed that season 9 of "American Horror Story" will be titled 1984.

In a preview posted to Instagram on Wednesday morning, video shows a woman being chased through a forest by a masked man with a giant knife. Early feelings indicate the season might be a throwback to the slasher films of the 1980s.

So far, only series alum Emma Roberts and Olympian Gus Kenworthy have been announced as cast members. Evan Peters recently revealed that he won’t be back for this particular season.

The new episodes premiere this fall on FX.