Amy Schumer Reveals Newborn Son's Name And It Appears To Pay Tribute To Another Famous Comedian

(99.5 WYCD) -- Amy Schumer has revealed the name of her newborn son and the name appears to pay tribute to a famous comic.

"Introducing Gene Attell Fisher," Amy said in a caption along with a picture.

Gene’s middle name Attell appears to be a reference to fellow comedian and the actress’ friend, Dave Attell, who recently invited Schumer to perform with at his show at Caroline’s in New York City in January.

Schumer, 37, and husband Chris Fischer welcomed their bundle of joy on Sunday, May 5. Gene is the couple’s first child.