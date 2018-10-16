Taylor Swift Safe After Escaping From Sacramento Zoo
True story...but not the REAL Taylor! Find out what happened here!
(99.5 WYCD) -- Headlines in the Sacramento area read, "Taylor Swift escapes!" Say what?!
It's true! But not the Taylor we hear on the radio!
Officials are trying to determine how a young antelope named Taylor Swift managed to get out of its enclosure at the Sacramento Zoo.
The bongo calf's escape led officials to briefly close the zoo Sunday. Zoo spokeswoman Laurel Vincent tells the Sacramento Bee the 1-year-old was with its mother when visitors reported it had gotten out. Visitors were escorted away while the main gate was closed. Vincent says staff used baffle boards and tables to gently guide the antelope to an off-exhibit holding area less than 15 minutes after it went missing.
Sunday afternoon at approximately 3:30 p.m. the Sacramento Zoo’s one-year-old female Eastern bongo, Taylor Swift, breached her exhibit space that she was sharing with her mom, Penny. Staff responded rapidly enacting the zoo’s emergency response protocol and securing the front gate and escorting guests to the front of the zoo. No staff or visitors were harmed during the incident. In less than 15 minutes, zoo staff was able to gently guide the bongo calf to her off-exhibit enclosure where she is being monitored. After an initial assessment, the zoo’s associate veterinarian, Dr. Jenessa Gjeltema determined that the young bongo sustained minor abrasions during the incident but is otherwise unharmed and appears healthy. At this time, it is not clear exactly how (or why) the calf was able to breach her exhibit. The Sacramento Zoo works to increase awareness of conservation issues that affect eastern bongos and other large animals in African habitats. For more than 20 years the Sacramento Zoo has actively participated in Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Eastern Bongo Species Survival Plan® to cooperatively manage this Critically Endangered species.
The zoo veterinarian found the animal had a few scrapes but was otherwise healthy. Vincent says the calf was named after the singer because she was "very swiftly on her feet after birth."