Getty Images

Ants From Carry-On Bag Force Plane Out Of Service

June 19, 2019
Categories: 
Features

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A United flight arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport had to be taken out of service after ants from a carry-on bag appeared in part of the cabin.

A passenger on the Venice-to-Newark flight Monday described the scenario in a series of tweets and photos.

A United spokesman said the plane was sidelined once it reached Newark so it could be cleaned and exterminated.

The spokesman said the airline notified airport customs and agriculture personnel.

Tags: 
Ants
Ants On A Plane
New Jersey
United Plane Ants
United Plane

Recent Podcast Audio
Grunwald Goes DJ Walking At The Hoedown WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To John Rich WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To Eddie Montgomerey WYCDFM: On-Demand
Walk. Ride. Rodeo. - Rob and Holly talk to the inspiration behind the movie WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Get An Update On Lil Grey From The Howell Nature Center WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk With Kelsea Ballerini WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes