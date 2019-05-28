Apple Announces A New… iPod

(99.5 WYCD) -- Remember the iPod Touch? The device Apple hadn't updated in almost four years? Well, there's a new one.

On Tuesday (May 28), the company announced a new, updated iPod touch.

The new iPod Touch features the same A10 Fusion chipset that first appeared in Apple’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The new chip should enable the new iPod touch to perform twice as fast as its predecessor, Apple said in a press release. It also makes it possible for the iPod touch to run augmented reality apps and group FaceTime calls, similar to Apple's modern iPhones.

The new iPod Touch starts out at $199 for 32GB of storage, and it comes in 128GB and 256GB for those who want more storage, for $299 and $399, respectively. It comes in space gray, white, gold, blue, and pink, as well as Product Red color options.

Beyond the hardware upgrade, it looks like the new iPod touch is pretty much the same as the previous versions with its 4-inch LCD Retina display, headphone jack and 8-megapixel camera.