Apple Announces 'Shot On iPhone' Photo Contest
January 23, 2019
(99.5 WYCD) -- Apple just announced their 'Shot on iPhone' photography challenge. If you are a photographer or you just happened to have captured that perfect on your iPhone Apple wants to see your shot.
To enter, just submit a photo on Instagram or Twitter using the #ShotOniPhone hashtag or you can submit a high-resolution photo to [email protected] with the file format 'firstname_lastname_iphonemodel.' by Feb. 7th.
The 10 winning submissions will be featured in an upcoming Apple ad campaign. You have to be at least 18 years old to enter.
iPhone photographers are some of the most creative in the world. Can’t wait to see the photos you submit to our new #shotoniPhone challenge! https://t.co/L6LELLep4Y— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 22, 2019