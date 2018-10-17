Dreamstime

Apple Changed This Emoji After An Uproar

October 17, 2018
Features

Apple has bowed to purists in the upgrade of their bagel emoji.

Some people complained that the original bagel emoji looked too plain. 

The new version has added a slather of cream cheese in middle. The texture of the bagel also seemed more genuine, according to some on social media. 

You can't please everyone. Some folks think the cream cheese is glopped on too thick. It is what it is. 

Apple
Bagel emoji