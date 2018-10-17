Apple Changed This Emoji After An Uproar

Apple has bowed to purists in the upgrade of their bagel emoji.

Some people complained that the original bagel emoji looked too plain.

The new version has added a slather of cream cheese in middle. The texture of the bagel also seemed more genuine, according to some on social media.

Responding to complaints, Apple's bagel emoji has been updated in the latest iOS 12.1 beta pic.twitter.com/k5l67QZldf — Jeremy Burge -- (@jeremyburge) October 15, 2018

You can't please everyone. Some folks think the cream cheese is glopped on too thick. It is what it is.