Apple Expected To Close iTunes After 18 Years

June 3, 2019
Features

R.I.P. iTunes.

Apple is phasing out its content download and streaming service, Bloomberg reports.

CEO Tim Cook will unveil a spread of new features geared to move the company’s focus away from the iPhone starting Monday at the tech giant’s Worldwide Developers Conference.

One of these changes is getting rid of iTunes, which has served since 2001 as the home for users’ music, television and podcast libraries. Going forward, three new desktop apps will be unveiled — Music, TV and Podcasts — to house and manage the data. This will match the format already used on iPhones and iPads.

Bloomberg’s report did not specify the fate of the iTunes store.

Apple
iTunes
Apple shutting down iTunes
Report

