Applebee's Is Selling $2 Beers All Month Long

(99.5 WYCD) - Autumn doesn't start until Sept. 22, but for those who are already craving the crispness of fall, you'll be able to buy $2 Samual Adams Ocotberfest beers at Applebee's all September long.

It's part of the Applebee's Neighborhood Drink of the Month special.

Applebee's regularly announces a month-long drink special for between $1 and $2. Some of its most successful campaigns have been the "Dollarita," the margarita special the chain sold for, you guessed it, a dollar. There was the $2 Absolut Vodka Lemonade, the $1 Bahama Mama, the $1 Long Island iced tea and the $1 strawberry Dollarita.

The restaurant chain says to check with your local Applebee's to be sure they sell Sam Adams Octoberfest and to check for local serving times.