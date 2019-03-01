Applebee's Is Selling $2 Vodka Punch That Tastes Like Spring

​(99.5 WYCD) -- Applebee's is here to pull you out from your winter funk with a new drink that tastes like spring and will pair perfectly with all of this month's festivities.

Applebee's is releasing their $2 ABSOLUT Rainbow Punch for their March Neighborhood Drink of the Month.

You'll be getting tipsy quickly courtesy of the punch, as it's made with vodka and a combination of green apple, ginger and lemon flavors, topped with a rainbow gummy garnish. It's served in a 10-ounce mug, you'll find refreshing flavor at the end of this rainbow.

Vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's Patrick Kirk says, "We created a crisp, refreshing cocktail to help us forget about the rough winter we all went through. We made a vibrant green punch, packed it with flavor, and topped it with a rainbow."

The February Neighborhood Drink of the Month, the Dollar Hurricane, is also still available through the end of Mardi Gras (Tuesday, March 5), so you have variety in your cheap drinks!

Applebee's notes that price, participation, and availability of the Neighborhood Drink of the Month may vary based on location. Cheers to Mardi Gras, St. Patty's Day, and [insert your excuse for drinking $2 vodka punch here>!