Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Ready To Have A Baby?

Rumors are swirling that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are ready to expand their family, Taste of Country reports.

According to multiple sources close to the couple, Shelton and Stefani are hoping to have a child together, and are in the process of choosing a surrogate to carry the baby.

Stefani turned 49 years old in October and is mother to three sons—Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10 and Apollo, 4—all of whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. A source recently revealed to Us Weekly that Shelton (aged 42) loves Stefani's boys, but is longing for a child of his own.

"It’s extremely important to Gwen that she give Blake a biological child, and Blake is so excited,” the insider notes.

Shelton is twice divorced, most recently to fellow country superstar Miranda Lambert, and is as of yet childless.

However, it seems as if he would love to be a father. As he told Today earlier this year, he felt that having kids might not be in his cards at this point in his life. But being around Stefani's sons made him realize how much he was missing out on.