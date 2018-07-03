Are Comb Nails The Latest Trend In Manicures?
July 3, 2018
Nail art has been getting out of control lately. From nails that look exactly like teeth to fidget spinner nails to "toilet paper" nails, it seems like nothing is off-limits.
And now we have … comb manicures. That’s right. Women are getting manicures that make their nails look like tiny combs.
Brush nails - YAY OR NAY ? #nailsunnytutorial video by @edo_movs
A post shared by Nail Sunny Loves FIFA 2018 (@nail_sunny) on
So, if you ever need a comb on the go, you have 10 tiny ones right at the ends of your fingertips!