Are Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker Already Talking Kids?

May 30, 2018

This seems like a stretch, but you never know. 

According to Life & Style, Miranda Lambert would like to pop out some babies with her boyfriend Evan Felker.  They've only been dating a few months.

A source said, quote, "Miranda would love to have a baby with Evan. [She] would like him to be divorced first, but the truth is she doesn't care that it's not official yet. She's really happy with him and sees herself building a life and a family with him." 

The source added that if Felker's divorce gets drawn out Lambert would get pregnant while he's still married, because, quote, "[She] is longing for a family of her own."

evan felker
miranda lambert